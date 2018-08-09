Alert Issued For Mail Scam That Could Cost You Thousands

There's a new mail scam in the area and police are warning the public to be on the lookout.

One area police department, in Fairfield County, is detailing the contents of the letter.

The potential victim is sent what appears to be documentation that they have won a substantial amount of money in the “Publishers Clearinghouse” sweepstakes, according to the Darien Police Department.

A check is included, and the recipient is instructed to contact the “Claim Manager” prior to cashing the check and warned not to contact anyone in regards to the prize.

The amount the check is made out for is substantially higher than the amount the recipients are supposed to have won.

The recipient is instructed to deposit the check, and send a refund of part or all of the difference to a location in New York (Usually a money order or other untraceable means).

The ultimate goal of the scam is to have the victim send the refund prior to realizing the check is fraudulent.

