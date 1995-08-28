Area Family Searches For Son Who's Been Missing For Weeks

Seen him?

Officials are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a 37-year-old man who has been missing for several weeks.

Middletown resident Abas Ali hasn’t been seen since Aug. 9, and his family and friends “are extremely worried because it is not like him to disappear and not make contact.” His phone is also going straight to voicemail.

Ali is described as a 5-foot-3 African-American who wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a navy blue American Maintenance work shirt and blue jeans.

Area police agencies have been notified, and a missing person’s report has been filed. Anyone who has any information or knows of Ali’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the City of Middletown Police by calling (845) 343-3151 or New York State Police investigators at (845) 344-5300.

