North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Two Behind Bars Following Pursuit Over New TZB Into Rockland
Area Woman Wins $40K Package From Resorts World Catskills

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Guests entering the Resorts World Catskills casino in Monticello.
Guests entering the Resorts World Catskills casino in Monticello. Photo Credit: Provided

Start your engines.

Resorts World Catskills announced on Tuesday, July 31 that Dorothy Simpson of Middletown is the winner of its second of four VIP packages.

The packages are part of the new gaming destination’s “Imagine a Million” promotion. Simpson’s package, valued at up to $40,000, includes:

Since the promotion began on July 1, Resorts World Catskills has given away over $179,000 in prizes, and the winning continues all summer long with the integrated casino resort’s “Imagine a Million” promotion, which runs through Sept. 15.

The promotion gives guests the chance to win some of the millions of dollars in prizes and luxurious VIP experience packages, including a weeklong luxury cruise for two on Crystal Cruises and a VIP personalized experience at a New York professional football or baseball game.

One lucky winner will receive the ultimate prize on Sept. 15 and take home $1 million, guaranteed.

“Congratulations to Dorothy Simpson on winning the Imagine a Million VIP Driving Experience Weekend,” said Tara Gregson, vice president of Consumer Marketing for Resorts World Catskills.

In addition to promotions and giveaways all summer, Resorts World Catskills also offers guests experiences in excitement and entertainment. Headline acts include comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, performing two back-to-back shows on August 25, and four-time Grammy-nominated American rock group The Fray performing in the RW Epicenter on August 31.

Resorts World Catskills is an all-season integrated resort destination that features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas style gaming including 2,150 slot machines and more than 150 live table games. Valet and free garage parking are available.

For more details about Resorts World Catskills, or to make a reservation, call 1-833-586-9358 or visit www.rwcatskills.com .

If you or someone you know needs help, help is available. Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369.)

