Aw, Shucks: Oyster Found In Hudson River Described As 'Largest Ever'

A massive oyster “the size of a small shoe” was picked up under a pier in the Hudson River.

The River Project, an organization that works to provide the Hudson River, posted a picture of a 22-centimeter oyster, which was found by a construction worker working on Pier 40 near the Hudson River Park.

On Facebook, the organization shared photos of the oyster, which easily trumped the size of a standard oyster found in a restaurant, which can be seen above. Officials said that the increase in marine wildlife shows that the waters in the Hudson are becoming cleaner.

“It’s even larger than the largest wild oyster found beneath a dock in the park last summer, which was believed to be among the largest oysters found in the Hudson River in recent times," the River Project noted. "Today’s oyster was so heavy that it maxed out our triple beam balance, clocking in at over 610 grams.”

