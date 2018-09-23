Bear With Us: Latest Sighting Comes Outside Garage At Hudson Valley Home

A black bear got up close and personal on Tuesday morning, walking up to a Putnam County garage and taking a look around before heading back into the woods.

The bear was spotted outside the front yard of a Travis Corners Road home in Garrison, perusing some bird feeders in front of the home. The bear was described as “quiet as a cat and very calm,” and left without incident after his detour.

The sighting comes after a flurry of others in Northern Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange counties.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.”

Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

Following the latest bear sightings, officials offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

