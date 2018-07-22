Can't Get A Ticket? 'Hamilton' Could Be Coming To Big Screen

For whatever reason: lack of time, money or the ability to land a ticket, are you among the pitiful few to have not seen "Hamilton" -- the hit Broadway show?

Hang on a bit longer. It looks like the magical, historical, mesmerizing musical may make its way to the movie screen soon.

“Hamilton” may be coming to movie theaters, exactly as audiences saw it on Broadway. Hollywood studios are currently bidding for the big-screen rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit about founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to people involved in sales negotiations.

Bidding may exceed $50 million for a recording of the stage musical made in 2016 with its original cast, according to the Wall Street Journal and other media/entertainment outlets.

The news comes a week after Netflix announced it will film Bruce Springsteen’s hotter-than-hot one-man Broadway show for streaming in December, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The Wall Street Journal reported that unnamed Hollywood studios are bidding for the rights to a filmed performance of Hamilton when Miranda still headed the cast in the title role.

The WSJ cites two unnamed people with knowledge of the deal. According to the article, representatives for the production recently screened the recording for interested buyers.

Among the interested studios, according to the WSJ, are Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Twentieth Century Fox.

Potential buyers are being asked not to play or stream Hamilton until 2020 or 2021.

