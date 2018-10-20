Craigslist Scam Warning Issued By Police

Police are cautioning area residents of a scam making the rounds involving Craigslist.

According to police, people who have items listed for sale on Craigslist have recently been receiving text messages from an unidentified person expressing interest in purchasing the listed item.

The party will not negotiate the purchase price, but will offer to pay the full advertised price for the item, plus an additional $50 to have it held for them.

Police said that the scammers will indicate that they will send a cashier’s check for the full amount, plus $1,500 for shipping.

The victim is instructed to deposit the check into their own account and then make a cash deposit into the "mover's bank account" for the cost of the shipping.

After the deposit is made into the “mover’s bank account,” the checks are discovered to be fraudulent and the victim is at a loss for the amount of the cash deposit.

“Please do not provide personal information, banking or credit card information to anyone over the phone,” police officials stated. “If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a check, please visit your local bank.”

Anyone who believes they have been victim to a scam involving Craigslist has been instructed to contact investigators at the Westport Police Department by calling (203) 341-6000.

