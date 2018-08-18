Dutchess County Fair Expected To Draw Nearly Half A Million People

For six days beginning Tuesday, Aug. 21, the bucolic Dutchess County Fairgrounds along Route 9 in Rhinebeck entertains nearly a half million patrons.

The second largest county fair in New York state doubles as a showplace for agriculture in Dutchess County. This marks its 173rd year.

More than 147 acres of finely manicured gardens and grass create the beautiful setting for thousands of farm animals, agricultural exhibits and horticultural displays.

The annual Dutchess County Fair begins continues through Sunday Aug. 26. Rides, game booths, displays, entertainment and food are available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.

The fairgrounds becomes an entertainment destination where big name talent can be enjoyed, “thrill a minute” excitement can be experienced at one of the finest carnivals in the entire country while free shows and attractions can be viewed throughout the day.

For more details about show tickets, click online here.

Interested in reducing your carbon footprint or in learning more about the benefits of electric cars? Then visit Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.’s booths.

“We’ll be showcasing exciting developments in energy this year at the fair,” said Denise D. VanBuren, vice president of Public Relations with Central Hudson.

“We’ve been proud to be a part of this community event since the 1920s,” VanBuren noted, adding that there’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of the energy industry.

For example, new all-electric Chevy Bolt cars will be featured. The vehicle, which travels up to 240 miles before needing a recharge, is less costly and cleaner to operate than cars powered by gasoline. Central Hudson also offers home electric vehicle charging stations, which also will be displayed.

New York State Police, along with other security, check all bags that are brought into the fairgrounds. Once visitors are past the entrance gates, it's all fun from thrill rides and 4-H Club animals to horse shows, stunt exhibitions and live entertainment.

The exact address is 6636 Route 9 if you're using a GPS.

For more details, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.