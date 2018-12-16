Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 12 Nabbed In Hudson Valley Drug Trafficking Ring Bust, State AG Says
lifestyle

E. Coli Recall Now Includes Cauliflower, More Leafy Greens

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cauliflower
Cauliflower Photo Credit: Pixabay

A farm cited as the source of the E.coli outbreak in romaine lettuce is now recalling cauliflower, red leaf lettuce and green leaf lettuce.

The products were grown and harvested between Nov. 27 and 30, Adams Brothers Farming Inc. in Santa Maria, California said.

Cauliflower was sold to distributors in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada, according to Adam Bros. Farming.

Red and green leaf lettuce was sold to wholesalers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Canada. Red leaf lettuce was also sold to a wholesaler in Minnesota, and Tijuana, Mexico, the company said.

"Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply," the company said. "Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA."

None of the recalled vegetables tested positive, but a reservoir on the farm tested positive for E.coli.

No illnesses have been reported.

For more info on the recall, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.