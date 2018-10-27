Contact Us
'Fall Back' Sunday As Clocks Change For Daylight Saving Time

Daily Voice
Daylight Saving Time fall back
Daylight Saving Time fall back Photo Credit: Daylight Saving Time

Here's a nice perk for the weekend after Halloween.

It comes with an extra hour.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 when clocks should be turned back one hour.

Firefighters recommend changing the batteries in both your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here are a few facts you may not know courtesy of al.com .

  • Two U.S. states, Hawaii and Arizona, do not abide by daylight savings time.
  • Daylight Saving Time is the brainchild of Benjamin Franklin, who figured using daylight more efficiently would safe candles.
  • The current timetable for daylight savings time was set on Aug. 8, 2005, when President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act. During the prior 20 years, daylight savings time began on the first Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October.
  • It's Daylight Saving Time - not Daylight Savings Time.

