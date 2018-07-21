Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Four Varieties Of Goldfish Crackers Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk

Joe Lombardi
One of the four Pepperidge Farm gold fish products recalled.
One of the four Pepperidge Farm gold fish products recalled. Photo Credit: Pepperidge Farm

Whey powder in a seasoning used in four varieties of Gold Fish crackers has resulted in a recall by the manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Norwalk-based Gold Fish parent company Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and is voluntarily issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution, it said.

The four varieties with the indicated codes subject to the recall can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who bought the products should not eat them.

Recalled products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information.

No illnesses have been reported.

