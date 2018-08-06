Contact Us
Good Samaritan Hospital Awarded Funds To Benefit At-Risk Patients

Good Samaritan Hospital has received a $40,000 in grant funding to support at-risk and low income patients.
In order to further its support for medically at-risk, low-income patients with limited or no health insurance, Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, has been awarded $40,000 in Mission Grant funds from Bon Secours Health System.

Nearly $20,000 was awarded to help initiate the Genetic Counseling and Diagnostic Testing: Improving Outcomes for Women At-Risk for Breast Cancer program. Good Samaritan Hospital’s Center for Breast Health will oversee this program, ensuring that high-risk women with poor to no health insurance can receive genetic counseling, follow up screening and diagnostic testing.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Population Health Department, which assesses group health outcomes to improve health, also received $20,000 in Mission Grant funds.

This program will provide glucometers for patients with diabetes and offer tools to help monitor weight gain for patients with congestive heart failure. When self-monitored, both conditions can be better controlled, improving patient health and reducing emergency visits and inpatient care. Healthcare providers will work with patients – and maintain contact – to ensure proper monitoring. Rather than waiting until conditions worsen, people will learn early identification of symptoms and when to call their healthcare provider.

The Mission Fund promotes the Catholic Health Ministry and the mission, values and vision of Bon Secours Health System. “These programs will help improve health outcomes for people in our region,” said Susan Evelyn, RSM, senior vice president, Mission at Bon Secours Charity Health System. “We are deeply grateful to Bon Secours Health System for supporting our initiatives.”

Good Samaritan Hospital is part of Bon Secours Charity Health System and a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

