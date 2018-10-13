Good Samaritan Hospital’s Wound Care And Hyperbaric Institute Earns Accreditation

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), is pleased to announce the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Institute has received a reaccreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS). UHMS accreditation means the facility has met or exceeded the highest standards of care and patient safety through rigorous evaluation of the operations, including equipment, staff and training to ensure that the utmost quality is maintained within the specialty of undersea and hyperbaric medicine. Good Samaritan Hospital is the only hospital in Rockland County to receive this distinction.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves the use of medical oxygen administered in a pressure chamber at levels higher than atmospheric pressure. This pressure helps oxygen dissolve more rapidly into the blood, advancing its absorption into damaged tissues to promote healing of wounds, serious infections, pressure-related scuba diving injuries, arterial gas embolism and other illnesses. A well-maintained hyperbaric chamber and trained support staff are essential in the daily operation of this equipment and therapy.

Participating in the UHMS accreditation program is voluntary and takes months of preparation. Good Samaritan Hospital’s team of physicians, nurses, technicians and management worked collaboratively to ensure compliance with UHMS-related standards of practice and safety measures. This accreditation demonstrates Good Samaritan Hospital’s commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care at The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Institute.

“We strive to maintain a center of excellence for clinical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy here at Good Samaritan Hospital,” said William Goumas, MD, Medical Director, Wound and Hyperbaric Institute. “We were awarded the reaccreditation because we exceeded the requirements of the UHMS survey, which assessed us not only for clinical practice, but also for our high standards and participation in continuing education of our team, and exceptional care for our patients and the community.”

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Institute works collaboratively with primary care physicians and other outpatient services to ensure that patients receive the most complete evaluation and treatment. The focus is on restoring the natural healing process, often without surgery. Individualized treatment techniques take advantage of recent advances in wound care, while minimizing patient discomfort and inconvenience.

Commitment to the highest degree of wound care is a priority for the entire WMCHealth Network. The Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) has also reaccredited the Wound Centers at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY, and MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, providing outstanding wound therapy throughout the Hudson Valley.

To learn more about The Good Samaritan Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Institute please call (866) 596-8456 or visit goodsamhosp.org/woundandhyperbaric.