Breaking News: Rockland Doctor Convicted Of Sex Assault Of Young Girl
Holiday Season Heightens Importance Of Safe Food Handling, USDA Says

Valerie Musson
USDA Issues Holiday Food Safety Reminder
USDA Issues Holiday Food Safety Reminder Photo Credit: Pixabay

The USDA has issued a food safety reminder to all of those planning to cook or transport large amounts of food for upcoming holiday gatherings this season.

Here are some of its takeaways:

When it comes to doneness, don’t just chance it; use a food thermometer to determine the internal temperature of whatever meat you’re cooking. Here’s where they should fall:

  • Ground beef: 160 degrees F
  • Duck: 165 degrees F
  • Veal: 145 degrees F
  • Turkey: 165 degrees F
  • Pork: 145 degrees F
  • Steak: 145 degrees F
  • Goose: 165 degrees F

Beef, pork, lamb, and veal should also rest for three full minutes before being carved or consumed.

Safe food storage is also a necessity. The USDA says that the typical household refrigerator should be set no higher than 40 degrees F for optimal storage. Be sure to wait no longer than two hours to refrigerate perishable foods after shopping.

Raw meats should be stored in a sealed container to prevent cross contamination or leaking juices.

Finally, dishes being transported to a get-together should be kept properly sealed; cold foods in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs, and hot foods in an insulated dish or container at or above 140 degrees F.

For the full infographic, click here .

