Honda Recalls 232,000 Vehicles Due To Malfunctioning Software

Back it up! But look twice.

Honda announced it is recalling 232,000 2019 and 2019 Accord and Insight hybrid cars in America due to malfunctioning software involving the vehicles’ rear camera display. An additional 23,000 are being recalled in Canada and overseas.

According to Honda, the rear camera display on the impacted vehicles do not show proper images when the driver shifts into reverse, which can pose certain threats and does not comply with regulations.

The company said the software will be updated free of charge. There have been no reports of injuries or incidents involving any malfunctioning cameras.

“Please call any authorized Honda dealer and make an appointment to have your vehicle repaired,” the company posted in a statement. “Your dealer will reprogram the display audio unit software for free. For additional questions or to get help locating a dealer, owners may contact American Honda’s Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138.”

