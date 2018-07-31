Hood Recalls Vanilla Almond Breeze Milk

Did you buy it?

Thousands of cartons of almond milk that were shipped to the tristate area are being recalled for a potential allergen.

HP Hood LLC has voluntarily recalled approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk for a potential allergen that may not be listed on the label. People with an allergy or sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they consume the product.

Officials said that the product is safe to consume for those who don’t have a milk allergy or dairy sensitivity. There has thus far been one report of an allergic reaction, though medical treatment was not required. The recalled items were shipped to 26 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The recall only includes refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018. It will also include a UPC barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

