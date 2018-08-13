Contact Us
Hudson Valley Emergency Medical Workers Featured On New TV Series

A scene from the premiere of A&E's "Nightwatch Nation." Photo Credit: A&E
A&E Network’s “Nightwatch” expands with new series “Nightwatch Nation” premiering Thursday, August 16 at 10 p.m.
A&E Network’s “Nightwatch” expands with new series “Nightwatch Nation” premiering Thursday, August 16 at 10 p.m. Video Credit: A&E

Paramedics in Westchester will take center stage when A&E Network premieres “Nightwatch Nation” on Thursday night.

Producer Dick Wolf of "Law & Order" fame, has created his latest show, an expansion of the “Nightwatch” program, which will follow EMTs in four cities - including Yonkers - as they “risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.” The show premieres at 10 p.m. on A&E on Aug. 16.

Over the 10 episode first season, cameras followed paramedics in Yonkers who treated an active stroke victim, overdoses and crashes in the city. There are also episodes filmed in Baton Rouge, Tucson and Austin.

“Nightwatch Nation” camera crews followed the separate Empress EMTs over a nine-week period that began in April.

According to A&E, “racing from city to city, the series follows multiple teams of brave men and women who stop at nothing to keep America safe while we sleep.”

