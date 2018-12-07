Contact Us
date 2018-12-07
North Rockland Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Is Trending Airbnb Destination In New Rankings: Here's Why

Valerie Musson
Joe Lombardi
Great winter views of the Hudson River, the Mid Hudson Bridge, and Walkway over the Hudson can be seen from the Poughkeepsie waterfront. This is Poughkeepsie, seen from Newburgh's waterfront. Photo Credit: File photo

Airbnb has quickly become something of a staple for travelers on a budget, and the Hudson Valley ranks high on the online home-sharing marketplace’s list of trending destinations for 2019.

The Hudson Valley, combined with the Catskills, ranked No. 11 of the 19 top trending locales on Airbnb, which also include destinations in Mexico, China, Scotland, Italy, Spain, and more.

The Catskills, which Traveller.com dubs “The Brooklyn of the Mountains,” provides a scenic and cultural experience rolled into one. From German-style beer halls to breathtaking nature and hiking trails, this region truly has something for everyone.

Orange and Dutchess Counties are also known for their relative distance to New York City and small-town feel. For example, just a one-hour train ride from New York City brings you to Dutchess County, where you’ll find Beacon. Beacon features numerous shopping locales, scenic views, and small cafes.

Also noted is the fact that Poughkeepsie is home of the Walkway over the Hudson and is open to visitors each morning. You’ll also find natural delights such as fresh and delicious raw honey - Plan Bee Farm Brewery even makes their beer with it.

So, there you have it - whether you’re an area resident or you’re looking for your next scenic getaway, the Hudson Valley provides the perfect home-away-from-home.

For the full list of trending destinations, click here.

