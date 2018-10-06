Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Limo That Crashed, Killing 20, Failed Inspection, Driver Did Not Have Proper License
lifestyle

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Is Coming: Here's A Rundown Of Participants

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Hudson Valley Restaurant Week will soon send your taste buds into overtime with delicious offerings.
The Hudson Valley Restaurant Week will soon send your taste buds into overtime with delicious offerings. Photo Credit: Hudson Valley Restaurant Week/The Valley Table

Get your taste buds primed. It's almost time for the gastro-pleasing 2018 Hudson Valley Resturant Week.

Held Monday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 11, this year's event will include 200 participating restaurants offering their best dishes by way of three-course, prix-fixe lunch ($22.95) and dinner ($32.95) menus.

The event, sponsored a host of local businesses, showcases restaurants from across the Hudson Valley including Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Columbia counties.

“The time of year where all of Hudson Valley’s counties come together to promote their restaurants and chefs is among the Valley’s most exciting and fulfilling,” says Publisher of "The Valley Table," and Founder of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, Janet Crawshaw.

The majority of participating chefs and restaurateurs use locally-sourced ingredients in support of area farms, winemakers, distillers, artisanal producers, and purveyors.

Of the nearly 200 participating restaurants, more than 15 restaurants are new to the lineup this year.

Some of the new restaurants include: The Whitlock, offering hyper-local cuisine in a modern farmhouse atmosphere in Westchester County; BLT Steak, serving guests American steakhouse fare in a bistro-like setting at The Ritz-Carlton Westchester, and Farmers & Chefs in Dutchess County, providing a globally influenced menu, complete with seasonal and local ingredients offered in a casual setting.

The complete list of participating restaurants is available here: valleytable.com/hvrw.

Reservations are recommended at all Hudson Valley Restaurant Week restaurants.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.