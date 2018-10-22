Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Galleria Mall Employee Caught Taking Video Of Child Undressing In Fitting Room, Police Say
lifestyle

Hudson Valley's Megyn Kelly Out At NBC After Defending Blackface

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rye resident Megyn Kelly.
Rye resident Megyn Kelly. Photo Credit: @megynkelly

Westchester's Megyn Kelly is now out at NBC following a controversial comment Tuesday about blackface, according to multiple sources.

No official announcement has been made by NBC, but The Daily Mail is reporting the network will pay out the remainder of her salary, believed to be in the range of $69 million.

On Thursday, the network pulled  "Megyn Kelly Today," and ran a rerun of a show from August.

The whole blow-up took place following Tuesday's show in which Kelly defended a white person wearing blackface for Halloween, or a black person who put on whiteface during a panel discussion with Jenna Bush Hager, Jacob Soboroff, and Melissa Rivers.

"Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character," Kelly said.

When the backlash began, Kelly, 47, of Rye, apologized to her staff in an email and on Wednesday's show she apologized to the audience, Page Six said.

“I want to begin with two words: ‘I’m sorry,’” she said at the start of her show.

“I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful, and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay,” she continued. “Well, I was wrong and I am sorry," she said.

Kelly, formerly a Fox News host, has made inflammatory comments in the past, including in 2013, when she declared that Santa Claus and Jesus were both white men, said Page Six.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.