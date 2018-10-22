Hudson Valley's Megyn Kelly Out At NBC After Defending Blackface

Westchester's Megyn Kelly is now out at NBC following a controversial comment Tuesday about blackface, according to multiple sources.

No official announcement has been made by NBC, but The Daily Mail is reporting the network will pay out the remainder of her salary, believed to be in the range of $69 million.

On Thursday, the network pulled "Megyn Kelly Today," and ran a rerun of a show from August.

The whole blow-up took place following Tuesday's show in which Kelly defended a white person wearing blackface for Halloween, or a black person who put on whiteface during a panel discussion with Jenna Bush Hager, Jacob Soboroff, and Melissa Rivers.

"Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character," Kelly said.

When the backlash began, Kelly, 47, of Rye, apologized to her staff in an email and on Wednesday's show she apologized to the audience, Page Six said.

“I want to begin with two words: ‘I’m sorry,’” she said at the start of her show.

“I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful, and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay,” she continued. “Well, I was wrong and I am sorry," she said.

Kelly, formerly a Fox News host, has made inflammatory comments in the past, including in 2013, when she declared that Santa Claus and Jesus were both white men, said Page Six.

