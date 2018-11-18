Hudson Valley's Ralph Lauren Earns British Knighthood

“2018 has been a big year for Ralph Lauren,” writes Natasha Bach of the Northern Westchester resident on Fortune , and it’s true - the 79-year-old area icon is officially the first American designer to be honored as Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE).

Lauren, who has an estate in Bedford, recently celebrated 50 successful years in business, and according to Independent , he is being recognized for his essential roles involving “fashion, business and philanthropy.”

“I warmly congratulate Ralph Lauren on this award that recognizes these efforts and achievements over the past 50 years,” said Antony Phillipson, British Consul General to New York and Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, in a statement.

Lauren has honed his creative eye for design in countless ways over the years, from creating ensembles for the royal family to designing his own one-of-a-kind luxury Bedford estate - one of five he owns, according to Architectural Digest .

Lauren will officially receive the award from a representative of Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony next year.

“As creator and visionary of the Ralph Lauren brand worldwide, Mr. Lauren has been a vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century,” said Phillipson. “In addition, monumental philanthropic efforts, especially in the realm of public health, cancer research, and treatment in both the U.S. and the U.K., have led to benefits felt by citizens around the world.”

