North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Know Her? Beagle Found On Route 59

Zak Failla
This beagle was found by police in Ramapo Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
This beagle was found by police in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Do you recognize her?

Police in Ramapo are attempting to reunite an older female beagle who was recently found sitting on the corner of Route 59 in front of the Wanamaker and Carlough Funeral Home in Suffern Park.

The beagle was found with a black collar, but she has no microchip or tag. The department is hoping to reunite her with her family. Officers took the dog to the Hi-Tor Animal Shelter in Pomona, where she currently resides.

Anyone who recognizes the beagle, or who knows its owners, has been asked to contact police by calling (845) 357-2400 or the animal shelter at (845) 354-7900.

