Looking Ahead: Animated Video Released Of New Tappan Zee Bridge Walking Biking Path

The governor's office has released a new animation video of the upcoming 3.1-mile bicycle and walking path that will provide recreational access on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The 1 minute, 25-second video gives viewers a glance at what to expect at the six themed overlooks where walkers, bike riders and runners can take a break and enjoy the view.

The shared path, which will be one of the longest of its kind in the nation, will for the first time provide a dedicated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians between Rockland and Westchester counties across the Hudson River.

"When this scenic path opens next year, residents and visitors will have unprecedented views of the enduring beauty of the lower Hudson River Valley, along with more ways to cross the majestic river," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

When completed in 2019, cyclists and pedestrians will enjoy a 12-foot wide path located on the northern side of the westbound span of the bridge. Separated from traffic by a concrete barrier and fencing, the path will also feature six scenic overlooks across the length of the crossing.

The path's landing points will be located on state-owned land in the villages of Tarrytown in Westchester and in South Nyack in Rockland. Each will feature parking lots, bicycle repair stations, restrooms, and other visitor amenities, along with links to local bicycle and pedestrian networks.

"I've heard from numerous residents who can't wait for the path to open," said Mayor of Tarrytown, Drew Fixell. "We are optimistic it will be a wonderful addition to our village, one that will benefit the public and businesses alike for years to come."

Last weekend, traffic was moved on the Rockland-bound span so work on the walking and biking path can take place. The path is scheduled to open sometime next year.

