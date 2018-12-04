Lost Diane Keaton Wallet From 50 Years Ago Discovered In Area Storage Unit

Anton Lulgjuraj, who purchased the contents of a unit from Life Storage in Brewster, made quite a surprising discovery,

Lulgjuraj discovered actress Diane Keaton’s wallet from more than 50 years ago concealed within the dusty wooden box in the storage locker, according to the Daily News .

After noting that everything within the wallet appeared to be more than half a century old, including the 1966 driver's license, which read "Diane Hall," the 45-year-old Lulgjuraj, of Hopewell Junction, told the Daily News that he recognized the woman's image.

“I opened it up and thought, is this Diane Keaton the actress? It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could,” he recalled.

Lulgjuraj said that it’s still a mystery how the wallet and records ended up in the storage shed, as the other items belonged to David Parent, an Air Force pilot who attended Fordham University.

Allegedly, someone stashed the belongings after Parent’s death and stopped paying the storage unit’s rent.

Lulgjuraj, who found the wallet in May, tried for months to reach out to Keaton, both directly and through her acting reps. Finally, he was successful, as she recently Tweeted about the mysterious discovery:

“This is the craziest story! I don't remember losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!”

To read the Daily News story, click here .

