Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $667 Million, Largest In History

Millions of people across the country will be holding their breath and have their fingers crossed as the numbers for the $667 million Mega Millions are rolled out during Tuesday night's drawing.

A surge in ticket sales hoping to be "the one," to win the grand prize, along with the lack of a winner, has led Lottery officials to raise the game from $654 million to $667 million, the third-largest in the history of the game.

But for all those out there with dollar signs dancing in their eyes, Lottery officials also say the odds of winning the grand prize remains at one in 302.5 million.

The jackpot for Mega Millions hasn’t been hit since July 24 in California when 11 co-workers won a combined $543 million.

Lottery officials said not to throw away your ticket too quickly if you don't win. Millions of smaller prizes worth millions of dollars are also up for grabs and many are never claimed.

The numbers are picked at 11 p.m. in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

