Microbial Contamination Prompts Massive Recall Of Children’s Medications

Did you buy any of these products?

King Bio - a chemical company that produces medicine - has announced a voluntary recall of 32 children’s medicine products that may contain microbial contamination. The tainted products were produced between Aug. 1 last year and April this year.

According to the FDA administration or use of drug products microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals.

King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

The products being recalled include:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.;

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief;

Children's Appetite & Weight;

Children's Appetite Enhance;

Children's Cough Relief;

Children's Fever Reliever;

Children's Growth & Development;

DK Newborn Tonic;

DK Nosebleed Relief;

TonsilPlex;

Children's Ear Relief Formula;

DK Teething;

DK Colic Relief;

Tummy Aches;

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief;

Kids Stress & Anxiety;

Kids Sleep Aid;

Kids Bed Wetting (NP);

Kids Candida (four ounces);

Kids Attention & Learning;

Bed Wetting Prevention;

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief;

Children's Cough;

Children's Ear Formula;

Children's Fever Reliever;

Children's Growth & Development;

Colic Relief;

Newborn Tonic;

Teething;

Tummy Aches;

Children's Appetite & Weight and;

Children's Appetite Enhancer.

King Bio is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have a product which is being recalled should discontinue use/distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return the product. These products were distributed Nationwide to distributors and retail stores August 2017 – July 2018.

