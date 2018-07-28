Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Mid-Hudson Bridge 'Jumper' At Large After Driving Away From Scene

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mid-Hudson Bridge
Mid-Hudson Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The City of Poughkeepsie Police are asking for help tracking down the person who jumped with a parachute from the Mid-Hudson Bridge, bringing out a full force of rescue personnel.

Police were alterted to the jump by 911 callers around 8:39 p.m. Sunday saying a person had jumped from the bridge, said City of Poughkeepsie Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

City police responded to the bridge and the fire department launched its rescue boat, he said.

Boaters in the area of the bridge reported that a person parachuted off the bridge into Kaal Rock Park got into a white vehicle and drove away.

There is no other description on the car or the subject.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.