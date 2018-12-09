Millions Are Spreading Dangerous Bacteria: Here Are Steps You Should Take, USDA Says

The USDA has declared the week starting Monday, Dec. 10 as Handwashing Awareness Week and is urging Americans to study up on the most effective ways to limit the spread of germs and bacteria, according to their official Food Safety Twitter page .

Frequent hand washing is just one effective way to limit the spread of germs and contamination, but in a recent observational study, failing to do so was one of the biggest mistakes subjects made. Participants failed to wash their hands an astounding 97% of the times they should have.

Check out some other common mistakes that increase the risk of illness:

Cross contamination of spice containers: This is a result of lack of handwashing. Bacteria found in poultry, Campylobacter and Salmonella, can survive on food contact surfaces for up to four and 32 hours, respectively.

Not using a food thermometer: Don’t just use color or feel to determine if something is cooked thoroughly. That’s what a food thermometer is for. All poultry should reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

Avoiding the spread of bacteria is about staying diligent and washing your hands frequently, especially when cooking with raw meats.

For more information about preventing the spread of dangerous bacteria, click here .

