Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seven Rockland Businesses Cited For Underage Alcohol Sales
lifestyle

Most Want Dinner At Home, New Survey Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
More Americans are cooking at home instead of dining out, a survey reveals
More Americans are cooking at home instead of dining out, a survey reveals Photo Credit: Pixabay

Americans may be stereotyped as loving greasy takeout food and drive-thru burger chains, but a recent survey has actually revealed a surprising change in food habits.

According to research from online grocery delivery service Peapod, 77 percent of more than 1,000 adults that were surveyed stated that they would rather eat a homemade meal than go out for dinner. Additionally, 43 percent are hoping to do more of their own cooking next year.

This trend may not be as dictated by taste as it is by finances; the data also suggests that financial efficiency was the main reason consumers are choosing to stay home. Other reasons include wanting to eat healthier (55 percent) and spending more time with family members (41 percent).

Millennials are also shaking things up when it comes to foodservice trends. About 51 percent of millennials are interested in creating weekly meal plans - this rate is three to four times higher than baby boomers, of which only 16% said the same.

For more information about these survey results, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.