New Millionaire: Lottery Winner From Area Identified

A 70-year-old area man is the latest new millionaire in the area after winning $1 million in the Cash4Life game.

Martin Posner of Brewster matched the first five numbers drawn for the September 13 drawing earning him his $1,000,000 payday, said the New York Lottery.

He purchased the winning ticket at Community Pharmacy, 1 Independent Way in Southeast, the New York Lottery said.

Posner, who says he plays the Lottery every week, matched the first five numbers for the game's Sept. 13 drawing — 21, 26, 42, 51 and 59, and Cash Ball 01.

“I stopped into the pharmacy to buy my weekly tickets and one of them was the CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket," he told Lottery officials.

Posner went back to the store the next day when he realized the winning ticket was sold there.

“I got a print out of the results and went home to check my ticket.”

Posner was amazed when he realized he won the $1,000,000 second prize: “It was unbelievable," he said.

He opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment and will receive a net check totaling $671,800 after required withholdings.

“There are things I can do now that I couldn’t do before,” Posner said. “My wife and I can now officially retire and move to Nevada.”

