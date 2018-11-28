New Rankings: This Hudson Valley Zip Code Among Nation's Most Expensive

A new report reveals a zip code in the area among the most expensive in the country.

The most expensive zip code in the country, Atherton, California (94027), has remained at the top spot due to what Property Shark calls a “considerable spike in its median sale price.”

Ranked No. 1 in New York, and No. 2 nationally, is Sagaponack in Suffolk County with a median sales price of $5,500,000.

Moving to Westchester, checking in at No. 59 is Rye (10580), with a median sales price of $1,750,000 in 2018.

Property Shark says that their report is more accurate as a result of several factors:

“This is the only national ranking of zip codes based on actual closed sale prices, and not asking prices.

"We consider this methodology to be the most accurate benchmark of the country’s most expensive areas, as it allows us to precisely rank highly competitive markets where bidding wars push the sale price far above the initial asking price.

"At the same time, it also means that ultra-luxury listings that stay on the market for extended periods of time and sell with substantial price cuts don’t skew rankings either,” writes Eliza Thesis.

To view the full list of the most expensive U.S. zip codes of the year, click here .

