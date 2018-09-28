New Rankings: This Rockland County Locale Among Safest In State

A new report from Safewise.com named nearly two dozen Hudson Valley municipalities among the 50 "safest cities" in New York.
Based on the latest FBI report, the state boasts a property crime rate 40 percent less than the national average, the site said. Nearly 50 New York towns have a violent crime rate that's 94 percent lower than the national average.
The No. 1 safest city on the list is Lewisboro, followed by Briarcliff Manor. The following Hudson Valley towns are named to Safewise.com's report:
- 1. Lewisboro
- 2. Briarcliff Manor
- 5. Croton-on-Hudson
- 8. Harrison
- 9. Rye
- 14. Pleasantville
- 16. Mount Hope
- 17. Carmel
- 19. Tuckahoe
- 21. Suffern
- 22. Scarsdale
- 24. Eastchester
- 25. Hastings-on-Hudson
- 28. Irvington
- 32. Stony Point
- 33. Larchmont
- 34. Mamaroneck
- 38. Woodbury
- 40. Yorktown
- 41. Cornwall
- 42. Hyde Park
- 43. Tarrytown
- 45. Bedford
- 46. East Fishkill
- 47. Fishkill
- 49. Goshen
