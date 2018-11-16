Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

New TV Series: Monica Lewinsky Details Clinton Sex Scandal

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A&E’s “The Clinton Affair” begins Sunday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m.
A&E’s “The Clinton Affair” begins Sunday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. Video Credit: A&E
More than 20 years after the Starr investigation, Monica Lewinsky is sharing her story. Photo Credit: A&E SCREENGRAB

Monica Lewinsky has decided it is time to share her story.

The former White House intern is recounting her sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton in "The Clinton Affair," a new, six-part documentary series debuting Sunday, Nov. 18 on A&E.

Lewinsky was 24 years old when she was exposed for her affair with Clinton, which ultimately led to the longtime Chappaqua resident's 1998 impeachment. She took on the cause of anti-bullying as a result of the demonization she experienced following the scandal's exposure.

Throughout history, women have been traduced and silenced. Now, it’s our time to tell our own stories in our own words.

Lewinsky, now 45, penned an essay addressing the A&E docu-series in "Vanity Fair."

"Some closest to me asked why would I want to revisit the most painful and traumatic parts of my life — again," she wrote. "Publicly. On-camera. With no control of how it will be used. A bit of a head-scratcher, as my brother is fond of saying.

"So, Victim or Vixen? Maybe, in 2018, it’s a question we should no longer be asking."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.