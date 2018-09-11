Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
NY Air Show Coming To Stewart Airport This Weekend

Kathy Reakes
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2018 New York Air Show.
Airplane buffs will want to head to Stewart International Airport in Orange County this weekend to get a head-spinning thrill during the 2018 New York Air Show.

The event runs Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16, with gates opening at 9 a.m at the airport in New Windsor.

This year's lineup will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headliner followed by more than 15 different military and civilian performers.

Some other favorites include the West Point Parachute Team, air tractor demos, stunt flyers, and all types of military aircraft.

The show runs through 4 p.m. General admission tickets are Adult $22.50 / Child (6-12) $11.25. Children under 6 are free.

Flight Line Club VIP - Saturday - $179.00 which includes a tent w/ shaded seating, direct view box seating, catered lunch, water, soda, beer all day, VIP parking with express exit.

The airport is located at 1180 1st St, New Windsor.

To purchase tickets, or view an entire lineup of performers and events, click here.

