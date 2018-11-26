Contact Us
Nyack Eatery Ranks Among 20 Best New Restaurants In Nation

The DeBruce is one of 20 restaurants selected as the best in the country. Photo Credit: Lawrence Braun
For those looking for a restaurant made for a holiday celebration, two area establishments have just been named to Esquire magazine's 20 Best New Restaurants, fit the bill.

Coming in at No. 6, The DeBruce, in Sullivan County's Livingston Manor, offers a world-ranked chef in a chic, wide-windowed dining room that overlooks the Catskills.

According to Esquire , Chef Aksel Theilkuhl is creating food so good curated right from the area, that people with a love of yummy food keep coming back for more. Some of the noted menu items included a roasted chicken and mashed potatoes to stand up and clap for.

The restaurant is located at 982 Debruce Road. Reservations are suggested at 845-439-3900.

Esquire's second area choice, coming in at No. 19, is Karenderya, located on Main Street in Nyack.

A Filipino-focused restaurant brings the depth and wonder of the culture to life with such dishes as adobo pork belly braised to perfection on top of garlic rice swimming with shrimp in a coconut broth. if that doesn't have your taste buds swimming, then maybe the cassava-jackfruit cake will do the trick.

The restaurant is described as warm and family-friendly, and likely to become a go-to spot.

Karenderya is at 248 Main Street.

To read the entire Esquire list of the 20 best restaurants in the nation, click here.

