Oh, Deer: Check Out Video Of Buck Who Stopped Here

A resident got an unexpected visitor last week when a massive buck was caught on camera in a Putnam County backyard.

The buck was spotted on a surveillance camera shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Patterson. It stares directly into the camera for several seconds before making its way further onto the property.

According to Havahart , a company that sells animal repellants, “deer can quickly decimate decorative trees, shrubs and fruit trees. These animals also make short work of vegetable gardens. Deer can also carry ticks that spread Lyme disease, a debilitating illness that affects both people and dogs.”

