Photos: Black Bear Makes Backyard Visit In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Another view of the "Backyard Bear." Photo Credit: Dan Donohue
A look at the black bear spotted on Highview Avenue in New City early Sunday evening. Photo Credit: Dan Donohue
The uninvited guest didn't exactly let the fence get in its way. Photo Credit: Dan Donohue

Have you had any unexpected visitors this Labor Day weekend?

A couple of families on a residential street in Rockland County sure did, and they won't forget it anytime soon.

"We had a bear in ours and our neighbors' yard on Sunday night," New City resident Peter Wolf told Daily Voice.

The black bear made its appearance on Highview Avenue just west of the Palisades Interstate Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

Wolf's neighbor, Dan Donohue, snapped some photos of the bear you can view above.

It was the just the latest in a flurry of black bear sightings we've been documenting the last few weeks from both sides of the Hudson River.

Last Thursday, a black bear was sighted in the Hardscrabble area of Mount Pleasant just as a bull got loose a short distance away at the Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills.

The bull was finally found the following afternoon.

Meanwhile, around the same time, a black bear was spotted walking in New Castle along Campfire Road, Millwood Road and Hardscrabble Road, prompting police to warn residents to be "cautious and alert."

