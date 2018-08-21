Police In Rockland Issue New Advisory About Return Of Phone Scam

Beware. It's happening again.

Those scam calls with a person on the other end saying one of your grandchildren have been in an accident, arrested or is in trouble and they need money to stay "out of court" are making the rounds once again.

The suspects will then put a child on the phone that is usually crying and quickly asks the grandparent for help and then has the phone taken away.

The grandparents are then told not to call anybody or the deal is off. The grandparents are instructed to get cash or gift cards to turn over to suspects.

According to police, a number of grandparents have believed the scam and have delivered the gift cards or cash.

Authorities, including the Orangetown Police Department, have alerted residents that the scam is back.

Police say if anyone who receives one of these calls should contact their local police department and to never provide cash or gift cards in response.

