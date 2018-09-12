Contact Us
'Possibly Dramatic' Spike In Gas Prices Coming As Florence Arrives, AAA Says

Zak Failla
There is expected to be a spike in gas prices as Hurricane Florence arrives.
There is expected to be a spike in gas prices as Hurricane Florence arrives. Photo Credit: File

While gas prices tend to dip around this time each year, motorists can expect to see a spike in prices as Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Florence has arrived on the East Coast.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, refineries throughout the country will be transitioning from a more expensive, eco-friendly summer gasoline blend to the cheaper, winter blend, which typically leads to some relief at the pump.

However, with the Florence making landfall in the the Carolinas, it is expected to cause prices to increase and fluctuate.

According to AAA, the storm “will likely have an impact on East Coast gas prices this week should the storm follow its projected path.” Officials said that motorists can expect a “brief, but possibly dramatic” spike in prices.

“A storm like this typically causes an increase in fuel purchases in the market and a slowdown in retail demand. Motorists can expect spikes in pump prices to be brief, but possibly dramatic,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano noted. “AAA will continue to monitor the storm and will provide updates.”

Nationally, the average price of gas per gallon is $2.85, up 10 cents from a week ago and up 18 cents from a year ago.

The tristate area continues to be among the most costly for motorists, with New Yorkers paying an average of $3.00 per gallon and Connecticut paying $3.04 per gallon.

