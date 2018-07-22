Pregnant Woman Who Overdosed On Front Steps Of Church Rescued By Area Police Officer

Turns out, he saved two lives.

A fast-acting police officer in Middletown who saved the life of a woman overdosing on the front steps of a local church got an unexpected surprise recently.

That's when that same woman tracked him down and thanked him for saving her life - and the life of the unborn baby she didn’t know she was having.

Earlier this month, a woman approached Officer Jim Schoenleber while he was in the field, asking to speak with him. She went on to explain that a year earlier, Schoenleber had stopped and saved her as she suffered an opiate overdose and wasn’t breathing.

Using Naloxone, Schoenleber was able to save her life, revived her, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As it turns out, the woman was pregnant, and she only found out two weeks after the near-fatal overdose. Police said that without Schoenleber’s intervention, both the woman and her baby would have died.

“This story is a scary reminder of the terrible opioid epidemic facing our nation,” police said. “However, it also shows that there is hope! You can get treatment, and you can free yourself from its grips. If you or anyone you know needs help with your addiction, please contact our agency for a list of services and programs dealing with opioid addiction. We can help!”

