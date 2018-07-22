Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Killed In Warwick Crash Was Star Athlete
lifestyle

Pregnant Woman Who Overdosed On Front Steps Of Church Rescued By Area Police Officer

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Officer Jim Schoenleber and the woman whose life he helped save.
Officer Jim Schoenleber and the woman whose life he helped save. Photo Credit: Middletown Police Department

Turns out, he saved two lives.

A fast-acting police officer in Middletown who saved the life of a woman overdosing on the front steps of a local church got an unexpected surprise recently.

That's when that same woman tracked him down and thanked him for saving her life - and the life of the unborn baby she didn’t know she was having.

Earlier this month, a woman approached Officer Jim Schoenleber while he was in the field, asking to speak with him. She went on to explain that a year earlier, Schoenleber had stopped and saved her as she suffered an opiate overdose and wasn’t breathing.

Using Naloxone, Schoenleber was able to save her life, revived her, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As it turns out, the woman was pregnant, and she only found out two weeks after the near-fatal overdose. Police said that without Schoenleber’s intervention, both the woman and her baby would have died.

“This story is a scary reminder of the terrible opioid epidemic facing our nation,” police said. “However, it also shows that there is hope! You can get treatment, and you can free yourself from its grips. If you or anyone you know needs help with your addiction, please contact our agency for a list of services and programs dealing with opioid addiction. We can help!”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.