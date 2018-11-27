Prices At The Pump Plummeting Toward New Year Low, AAA Says

As the calendar year crawls toward completion, motorists may see the lowest prices for gas at the pump this year, according to AAA.

After reaching a five-year peak in October, gas prices are the lowest they’ve been this year, and they continue to plummet as the holiday season approaches.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is $2.51, seven cents less than a week ago and 30 cents lower than a month ago. The lowest average this year was back in January, when drivers were paying $2.49 per gallon.

“Trends are indicating that the month of December may bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson said. “Currently, 19 states already have gas price averages less expensive than a year ago so as U.S. gasoline demand remains low and supply plentiful, motorists can expect to save at the pump as long as the price of crude oil doesn’t spike.”

Despite the drop in the national average, Connecticut and New York are still among the most expensive in the nation. In Connecticut, motorists are paying an average of $2.81 per gallon, down 17 cents from a month ago. Fairfield County continues to be the most expensive area to drive in the state, with an average of $2.88 a gallon.

In New York, the average price per gallon is $2.81, four cents cheaper than a week ago and 15 cents cheaper than a month ago. In Westchester, the average price per gallon is $3.05, followed by Rockland ($3.01), Putnam ($2.96), Dutchess ($2.88) and Orange ($2.77).

