'Pure Poison': This Is One Of The Worst Foods You Can Eat, Harvard Professor Says

While many pundits have lauded its healing properties, a Harvard professor has warned of potential dangers of the product, calling it “pure poison.

Karin Michels, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, spoke out against coconut oil in a 50-minute YouTube video that has since gone viral. Coconut oil had previously been touted as a weight loss and immune system boost.

“Coconut oil is pure poison,” the Harvard professor said, according to a translation by Business Insider. “It is one of the worst foods you can eat.” The video has nearly a million views on YouTube.

Last year, the American Heart Association released a report, advising that consumers should avoid excessive coconut oil consumption.

Coconut oil has become a popular item amongst self-appointed “wellness experts” and “health gurus” online, according to the Chicago Tribune. It’s been tied to fat-burning and hunger-curbing, though there’s no study to support those beliefs. Michels argued that coconut oil can pose a risk to heart health, due to its high levels of saturated fatty acids, which can clog arteries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.