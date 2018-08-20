Contact Us
'Pure Poison': This Is One Of The Worst Foods You Can Eat, Harvard Professor Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Coconut oil, shown being produced here, has been red-flagged by a Harvard professor. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
The video that has been making the rounds.
The video that has been making the rounds. Video Credit: Universitätsklinikum Freiburg

While many pundits have lauded its healing properties, a Harvard professor has warned of potential dangers of the product, calling it “pure poison.

Karin Michels, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, spoke out against coconut oil in a 50-minute YouTube video that has since gone viral. Coconut oil had previously been touted as a weight loss and immune system boost.

“Coconut oil is pure poison,” the Harvard professor said, according to a translation by Business Insider. “It is one of the worst foods you can eat.” The video has nearly a million views on YouTube.

Last year, the American Heart Association released a report, advising that consumers should avoid excessive coconut oil consumption.

Coconut oil has become a popular item amongst self-appointed “wellness experts” and “health gurus” online, according to the Chicago Tribune. It’s been tied to fat-burning and hunger-curbing, though there’s no study to support those beliefs. Michels argued that coconut oil can pose a risk to heart health, due to its high levels of saturated fatty acids, which can clog arteries.

