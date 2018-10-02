Ready-To-Eat Ham Products Distributed In NY Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Did you buy it?

Johnston County Hams is recalling approximately 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was announced after several people fell ill and one died.

The recall includes products that were produced between April 3 last year and Oct. 2 this year. "The epidemiologic investigation identified a total of four listeriosis confirmed illnesses, including one death, between July 8, 2017, and Aug. 11, 2018," the recall announcement said.

Among the products recalled include:

“Johnston County Hams, Inc. Country Style Fully Cooked Boneless Deli Ham;”

“Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully-Cooked Country Ham” with sell-by dates between April 10, 2018, and Sept. 19;

“Padow’s Hams and Deli, Inc. Fully Cooked Country Ham Boneless Glazed with Brown Sugar;”

“Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham Less Salt Distributed By Valley Country Hams LLC” with sell-By dates from April 10, 2018, through Sept. 27, 2019, and;

“Goodnight Brothers Country Ham Boneless Fully Cooked.”

The labels of the potentially tainted products can be found here . The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. M2646” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall came after the FSIS was notified that a person was ill with listeriosis on Sept. 27, after consuming a ham product produced at Johnston County Hams.

Officials said that “working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health and agriculture partners, FSIS determined that there is a link between the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses and ham products produced at Johnston County Hams.”

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

