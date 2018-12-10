Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Marine From Hudson Valley Among Six Dead In Crash Off Japanese Coast
lifestyle

Recall Alert: Popular Cat Food Products Taken Off Store Shelves

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The recalled products include 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna and Chicken and 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver.
The recalled products include 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna and Chicken and 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver. Photo Credit: FDA

The J.M. Smucker Company announced that it is recalling specific lots of 9Lives Protein Plus wet, canned cat food due to potentially low levels of thiamine. No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said in a statement, “and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.”

The recalled products include 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna and Chicken and 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver. Each was served in a pack of four cans. The former has a “best if used by date” between March 27, 2020, and Nov. 14, 2020. The latter was dated between April 17, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020.

According to the FDA, the products were distributed by The J.M. Smucker Company to a variety of retailers nationwide. No other 9Lives products or products from the J.M. Smucker Company were impacted by the recall.

“Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency,” the FDA noted. “Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.

“In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures, and sudden death. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.