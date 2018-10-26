Contact Us
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Come From This Area Hamlet

Joe Lombardi
The 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, shown above, also came from the Hudson Valley: Gardiner in Ulster County.
The 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, shown above, also came from the Hudson Valley: Gardiner in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Rockefeller Center

The Hudson Valley will have a prominent and permanent presence throughout the holiday season in midtown Manhattan.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be coming from Orange County. The Norway Spruce on the property of a home in the hamlet of Wallkill in the Town of Newburgh is due to be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 8 before arriving in New York City two days later via a flatbed truck. The home is located at the intersection of Route 32 and Fostertown Road.

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

This will mark the second time in four years the Rockefeller Center tree has come from the Hudson Valley. In 2015, the tree was from Gardiner in Ulster County.

The tradition of the tree in Rockefeller Center dates back to 1931.

