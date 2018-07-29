Salads, Wraps Sold By Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Other Stores Recalled

Some salad and wrap products from several large retailers, including Trader Joe's and Walgreens, have been recalled due to concerns of Cyclospora contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products were distributed by Caito Foods LLC.

The problem was discovered when Caito Foods received notification from its lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine that is used to manufacture some of their salads and wraps was being recalled.

The USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and that consumers may be at risk due to the length of the Cyclospora incubation period. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Caito Foods LLC and FSIS are working together to remove the products from commerce.

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced between July 15 to 18, 2018, with the either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018. You can view the labels here.

The complete list of products, product labels, the UPC code numbers and other identifying information can be found here.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. For signs and symptoms of the disease, click here.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.