Salmonella Scare Leads To Recall Of 12M Pounds Of Raw Beef Products

A major manufacturer has issued a recall after a possible salmonella outbreak that may have contaminated 12 million pounds of raw beef products.

This recall, issued by JBS Tolleson on Tuesday, Dec. 4, is considered to be an extension of the October recall. An additional 5,156,076 pounds of raw beef products are now included in the list of potentially contaminated items.

Classified as ‘Class I,’ this recall is labeled as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the USDA.

Officials advise all consumers to cook their meat products thoroughly, testing internal temperatures with a food thermometer. Consumers who may have frozen meats are advised to take them back to point of purchase.

All products suspected to face possible contamination were packaged between Thursday, July 26 and Friday, Sept. 7.

For a full list of recalled items, click here .

For product labels, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.