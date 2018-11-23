Secret Ceremony: Hudson Valley's Mika Brzezinski Weds TV Show Co-Host

Two national TV personalities who co-host a popular morning show tied the knot over the weekend after participating in what has been labeled are calling a "secret" ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Westchester’s own Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough of Fairfield County made it official Saturday, Nov. 24 during a ceremony that wasn’t revealed until minutes before it began.

Brzezinski, 51, of Bronxville, and Scarborough, 55, of New Canaan, co-hosts of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" news/politics show, made a visit to the National Archives and recruited Rep. Elijah Cummings as an officiant.

Sources say guests didn’t receive formal invitations; rather, they received an elegant phone call. Additionally, the locale of the wedding wasn’t known until "right before the event."

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," said Brzezinski.

The couple, who have a total of six children between the two of them, explained to Vanity Fair why they opted for an under-the-radar ceremony:

“Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us,” said Brzezinski.

Scarborough agrees.

“We made the decision a year ago to dramatically change our lives and have a low-key existence,” he said. “The more time we can spend with our family, the happier we are.”

Considering Scarborough and Brzezinski frequently criticize former friend, President Donald Trump, for repeatedly "violating Constitutional norms," it seems telling the ceremony was held in front of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

