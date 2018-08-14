Specially Equipped $60K Handicapped Accessible Van Stolen From Area Home, Report Says

A Putnam County man with cerebral palsy is hoping to be reunited with his specially equipped, handicapped accessible van after it was stolen from his driveway in Brewster, according to ABC7 .

The van was stolen from their driveway in Brewster on Thursday, according to the report , throwing their daily routine into disarray, causing distress to both Ryan Gotto and his single mother, Christy.

"It's a real hopeless feeling," Gotto’s mother, a social worker, told ABC . "It's overwhelming because we rely on our community. We are out and about. And it's scary to think ff Ryan had to go to the doctor, he needs to go to therapy tomorrow, we're stuck.”

According to the report , the van had been specially tailored to Gotto’s specific needs and cost more than $60,000. It looks like a 2012 white Toyota Sienna, with a ramp for Gotto’s wheelchair.

"How are we gonna function? What's gonna happen?" Christy said to ABC7. "This van is everything to us and I beg you to leave it wherever it is."

Click here to watch the ABC7 report.

