Stray Elephant Strolls Off Sanctuary, Onto Road In Area

An elephant that survived the Vietnam War took a Veterans' Day stroll off an animal sanctuary in the Hudson Valley and onto a local road before New York State Police quickly responded and helped escort her back home.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Orange County. Troopers from the Middletown barracks responded to a roadway alongside a field near the Sanctuary for Animals in Westtown, where they found the wandering tusker.

She "was escorted back home by troopers and workers from the sanctuary," state police said.

The 44-year-old elephant was burned by Napalm as a baby in 1974 during the war.

